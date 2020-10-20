SA has a new auditor-general as Parliament gives Tsakani Maluleke the nod
Current deputy AG, Tsakani Maluleke, has been selected to take over from Kimi Makwetu, whose non-renewable term ends in November.
The decision follows final deliberations by a Parliamentary ad hoc committee on Tuesday.
EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gave detail as to how members of parliament reacted to the newly appointed general.
The committee had words of praise for deputy Tsakani, saying she basically stuck out of the six candidates who were interviewed.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
The ad hoc committee had interviewed six candidates for the post of auditor-general in August, all of them being chartered accountants.
There are a number of positive traits that all parties from the ANC to the Freedom Front Plus basically welcomed the recommendation.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Ndenze explained some of the reasons Maluleka was seen as the best suit for this position was based on her understanding and the challenges that the offices face in its audits.
