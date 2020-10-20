JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
A TV licence may seem cheap but for a child support grant dependant that's a lot Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a to be a public broadcaster and a commercial entity isn't sustainable. 20 October 2020 6:16 PM
Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims The pastor was arrested in February 2019 over a suspected R15 million money-laundering scheme. 20 October 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
Agrizzi in ICU, doctors spent whole night trying to stabilise him - lawyer Lawyer Daniel Witz says his client's condition is serious and the courts were notified of this. 20 October 2020 1:12 PM
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries' Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa. 20 October 2020 7:40 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering. 20 October 2020 7:08 PM
JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements The maximum penalty was imposed on the scandal-hit company, while criminal investigations are ongoing says JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 20 October 2020 6:33 PM
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online. 20 October 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements

20 October 2020 6:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Steinhoff
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
markus jooste
Steinhoff scandal
leila fourie
JSE fine
listing requirements

The maximum penalty was imposed on the scandal-hit company, while criminal investigations are ongoing says JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

It's been around three years since the Steinhoff accounting scandal made international headlines.

The multinational company is headquartered in Stellenbosch.

Its share price has been in free fall since December 2017 when then-CEO Markus Jooste resigned as the scandal broke.

RELATED: [LISTEN] Steinhoff explained: 100 times more looted in Steinhoff saga than VBS

Steinhoff's 2017 and 2018 financial results were delayed as a result.

Now the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has censured Steinhoff for breaching its listing requirements

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The R13.5 million fine includes an amount of R7.5 million imposed for previously publishing financial information which was "incorrect, false and misleading".

Current Steinhoff boss Louis du Preez noted that the fine relates to irregularities in the period up to 2016.

Steinhoff notes the JSE's decision, which relates to the period predating the discovery of accounting irregularities in December 2017. We are pleased that this concludes the JSE's process in respect of the Company.

Louis du Preez, CEO and Management Board member - Steinhoff

On The Money Show, JSE CEO Dr Leila Fourie explains why it's been such a long process

The process is complicated and we need to make sure we don't mis-step procedurally and that our investigation is absolutely thorough. The Steinhoff investigation was complicated by cross-jurisdictional issues, many legal complications...

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Of course the criminal investigations are still underway and there is an enormous amount of work that goes on behind closed doors in any investigation and this does take time.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The other point is that the results that were finally disclosed by the auditors only happened in 2019, so the results were restated and we are obviously dependent on those restatements.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

We have collaborated and worked with multiple regulators and all of our investigations are confidential.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

For more detail, listen to Fourie in conversation with Bruce Whitfield:


20 October 2020 6:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Steinhoff
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
markus jooste
Steinhoff scandal
leila fourie
JSE fine
listing requirements

More from Business

online-viewingjpg

How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?

20 October 2020 8:39 PM

Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181016-picknpay-edjpg

Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales

20 October 2020 7:08 PM

CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ipad-widejpg

South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online

20 October 2020 12:02 PM

Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191213 Floyd Shivambu2

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom loadshedding 123rf 123rfbusiness load shedding

Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give

19 October 2020 7:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

19 October 2020 7:03 PM

Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Marc sandton johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

19 October 2020 6:31 PM

A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU

15 October 2020 8:24 PM

The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money-homejpg

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa1jpg

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 6:52 PM

Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA has a new auditor-general as Parliament gives Tsakani Maluleke the nod

Local

A TV licence may seem cheap but for a child support grant dependant that's a lot

Local

Officials are not making the place more conducive for inmates - Prisoner

Local

Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims

Local

New twist in Senzo Meyiwa case as police find murder weapon - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'cough': spokesperson

20 October 2020 8:05 PM

France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher's beheading

20 October 2020 8:00 PM

Hatch project director Bester details how ‘aggressive’ talks with Transnet were

20 October 2020 7:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA