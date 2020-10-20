Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims
Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are among four people - both couples - who have been arrested by the Hawks over allegations of money laundering amounting to R102 million.
The flashy pastor has been in the Hawks’ crosshairs for some time now, having appeared in court last week on another money laundering case.
Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more on this.
There is the February 2019 matter over a suspected R15 million money-laundering scheme. The matter has been sitting in the Pretoria Magistrates Court for quite some time where they appeared last week Friday. Again the wife is implicated in that matter as well.Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
The Mail & Guardian did a very extensive investigation maybe a year ago where they made a breakdown on how Bushiri was benefitting even from South African pension funds.Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for more...
