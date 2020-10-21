To say whistle-blowing was traumatic is an understatement - Bianca Goodson
Whistle-blower and former executive at Trillian Management Consultants, Bianca Goodson who exposed how the company became the gate-keeper of lucrative consulting contracts from state companies, has written a letter to Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyte, challenging him and society for a reward mechanism for whistle-blowing.
She joins Bongani Bingwa to to chat about how her life is going after she blew the whistle.
I think about the personal cost blowing the whistle has had on me and when I think about the wheels of justice turning in the country at the moment, I think it was worth it to blow the lid.Bianca Goodson, Whistle-blower and former executive at Trillian Management Consultants
Seeing recent arrests, make her not regret being a whistle-blower but from a personal perspective she sometimes doubts that it was worth it.
To say that blowing the whistle was traumatic is an understatement, there were times I believed people were following me and I lived in paranoia.Bianca Goodson, Whistle-blower and former executive at Trillian Management Consultants
I suffered trauma and I was admitted into a psychiatric hospital earlier on this year because my anxiety levels were high. I left working for SygniaBianca Goodson, Whistle-blower and former executive at Trillian Management Consultants
