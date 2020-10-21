Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa - Senzo's cousin
News24 has reported that police had made a breakthrough in former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder case.
“News24 can also reveal that the police have identified the man who allegedly fired the shots that killed Meyiwa in October 2014,” it said.
The team investigating Meyiwa’s case had reportedly interviewed a prisoner believed to be linked to the soccer player’s murder.
RELATED: New twist in Senzo Meyiwa case as police find murder weapon - report
However, Meyiwa's cousin Siyabonga Miya says the police know who killed his cousin and they are not making arrests because, they would have to arrest one of their own for defeating the ends of justice.
He joins Bongani Bingwa to tell us more.
it pains us to hear people make promises, yet they know that they solved the case a long time ago, but they are not willing to make arrests because they will have to arrest one of their own.Siyabonga Miya, Senzo Meyiwa's cousin
He says when Meyiwa was shot, there were people inside the house and one of them called the family to tell them that Zandi Khumalo's boyfriend shot their cousin.
We learnt that Zandi's boyfriend was Longwe Twala. I can tell you that Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa.Siyabonga Miya, Senzo Meyiwa's cousin
Miya claims that the police know who killed Meyiwa and they are just not making the arrests.
He adds that the story of the weapon that was found is a different narrative that is not the truth.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
To say whistle-blowing was traumatic is an understatement - Bianca Goodson
Former executive at Trillian Management Consultants, Bianca Goodson reflects on how her life has been since she spoke out.Read More
Agrizzi in ICU, doctors spent whole night trying to stabilise him - lawyer
Lawyer Daniel Witz says his client's condition is serious and the courts were notified of this.Read More
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'
Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.Read More
FS high court overturns Senekal magistrate ruling and grants Andre Pienaar bail
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise reflects on Pienaar's bail and the court appearance of a second suspect.Read More
'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'
Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.Read More
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC'
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec.Read More
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU
The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?
Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.Read More
A TV licence may seem cheap but for a child support grant dependant that's a lot
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a to be a public broadcaster and a commercial entity isn't sustainable.Read More
Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims
The pastor was arrested in February 2019 over a suspected R15 million money-laundering scheme.Read More
SA has a new auditor-general as Parliament gives Tsakani Maluleke the nod
Maluleke becomes the first woman to become an auditor-general taking over from Kimi Makwetu, whose term ends in November.Read More
'Key witness in Horner murder case was intimidated at a funeral'
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says it was revealed in court that a key state witness at Senekal has been threatened not to testify.Read More
New twist in Senzo Meyiwa case as police find murder weapon - report
News24 reporter Sipho Masondo says the same gun that killed Senzo Meyiwa is the one that killed the taxi owner.Read More
Officials are not making the place more conducive for inmates - Prisoner
Prisoners say there are no rehabilitation programmes in prison due to overcrowding and law officials not caring.Read More
Workplace favouritism: 'You are in a bit of a power storm, don't blame yourself'
Industrial psychologist Jenna Segal says it gets tricky if you are cozy with the boss such as playing golf together.Read More
Mzwandile Masina should stop defending thieves, they should go to jail - Caller
Listeners weigh in on Ekurhuleni mayor's tweet that black professionals and businesses are targets of arrest for corruption.Read More
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown
CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic.Read More