Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa - Senzo's cousin





News24 has reported that police had made a breakthrough in former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder case.

“News24 can also reveal that the police have identified the man who allegedly fired the shots that killed Meyiwa in October 2014,” it said.

The team investigating Meyiwa’s case had reportedly interviewed a prisoner believed to be linked to the soccer player’s murder.

However, Meyiwa's cousin Siyabonga Miya says the police know who killed his cousin and they are not making arrests because, they would have to arrest one of their own for defeating the ends of justice.

He joins Bongani Bingwa to tell us more.

it pains us to hear people make promises, yet they know that they solved the case a long time ago, but they are not willing to make arrests because they will have to arrest one of their own. Siyabonga Miya, Senzo Meyiwa's cousin

He says when Meyiwa was shot, there were people inside the house and one of them called the family to tell them that Zandi Khumalo's boyfriend shot their cousin.

We learnt that Zandi's boyfriend was Longwe Twala. I can tell you that Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa. Siyabonga Miya, Senzo Meyiwa's cousin

Miya claims that the police know who killed Meyiwa and they are just not making the arrests.

He adds that the story of the weapon that was found is a different narrative that is not the truth.

