[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral

Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house

Social media is talking after a video of a cat turned on a tap, blocked the plughole and floods the house goes viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: