DA's Mbali Ntuli subjects herself to virtual public scrutiny and interrogation





The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be holding its first Virtual Elective Conference next week, where former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli will compete against the DA’s interim leader John Steenhuisen for the party’s leadership role.

Ntuli joined the Clement Manyathela show where she spoke on racism, how to get the youth to vote, and whether she will exist the party if she does not get elected as the DA’s leader.

She started the conversation by clarifying as to why she wanted to engage more with listeners by answering questions that may not be part of delegates at the conference.

There is no space in 2020 for a political leader to not be able to engage with South Africans because presumably when they win, those people would have to showcase what the Democratic Alliance has to offer. Mbali Ntuli, Former Youth Leader - Democratic Alliance

I am saying there should rather have a system where all the politicians put themselves under public scrutiny where we get to interrogate our leaders and know who they are and what they stand for. Mbali Ntuli, Former Youth Leader - Democratic Alliance

RELATED: DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress

When asked if she would lose the position to John Steenhuisen, would she leave the party she answered by saying no and that people are looking at this the wrong way as John and her are not enemies but only competing for the same position.

The first thing I am going to do whether I lose or win is to reach out to John Steenhuisen, I think he is a formidable politician that many respect and we both have different skill sets that we bring and whether I win or lose I will continue to be part of the party and work with South Africans that have elected me in my position and I think John would do the same. Mbali Ntuli, Former Youth Leader - Democratic Alliance

Ntuli says the country should work on investing rather than looking outside the country, she also spoke of unions being aligned with political parties and how to encourage the youth to go out and vote.

I think of where we missed the line is because the alliance in our country is both government and the unions that is why we have the destructive course we have in terms of the bargaining process. Mbali Ntuli, Former Youth Leader - Democratic Alliance

I think the 18- to 25-year-olds don’t find themselves represented in any political party, I don’t think anyone has excited them or made them feel as if they could have a prone in any political party. Mbali Ntuli, Former Youth Leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below...