#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality
Nigerians are reacting to yesterday's violence in which police opened fire on protestors in Lagos following 12 days of demonstrations against police brutality.
As many as a dozen people are believed to have been shot when officers started shooting at a crowd in the city's Lekki District.
They were demonstrating against the Special Anti Robbery Squad (Sars).
In South Africa on Wednesday, Nigerians are marching to Pretoria in solidarity.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali and Wits University Open Society fellow on Investigative Reporting Patrick Egwu to give more insight on the matter.
Hundreds of Nigerians living in South Africa have marched to the embassy not only to end police brutality but also for accountability to be taken by the Nigerian governement.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They say Nigerian has fallen into corruption and the leadership is letting the youth down, she reports.
Egwu says SARS was disbanded but another unit was formed called SWAT and the people are angry.
People are angry because they feel that members of the old SARS will be integrated into SWAT.Patrick Egwu, Open Society fellow on Investigative Reporting - Wits University
He says more than 10 peaceful demonstrators were killed on Tuesday by soldiers, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Africa
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license
Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase
There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.Read More
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions
The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year
Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.Read More
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption'
Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people.Read More
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?
Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.Read More
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align
This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people.Read More
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians
'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.Read More
More from Politics
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo
Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.Read More
To say whistle-blowing was traumatic is an understatement - Bianca Goodson
Former executive at Trillian Management Consultants, Bianca Goodson reflects on how her life has been since she spoke out.Read More
Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa - Senzo's cousin
Siyabonga Miya claims the police know who killed his cousin, but are not making arrests as they would arrest one of their own.Read More
Agrizzi in ICU, doctors spent whole night trying to stabilise him - lawyer
Lawyer Daniel Witz says his client's condition is serious and the courts were notified of this.Read More
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'
Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?
Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.Read More
FS high court overturns Senekal magistrate ruling and grants Andre Pienaar bail
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise reflects on Pienaar's bail and the court appearance of a second suspect.Read More
'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'
Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.Read More
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC'
EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec.Read More