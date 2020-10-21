EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality





Nigerians are reacting to yesterday's violence in which police opened fire on protestors in Lagos following 12 days of demonstrations against police brutality.

As many as a dozen people are believed to have been shot when officers started shooting at a crowd in the city's Lekki District.

They were demonstrating against the Special Anti Robbery Squad (Sars).

In South Africa on Wednesday, Nigerians are marching to Pretoria in solidarity.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali and Wits University Open Society fellow on Investigative Reporting Patrick Egwu to give more insight on the matter.

Hundreds of Nigerians living in South Africa have marched to the embassy not only to end police brutality but also for accountability to be taken by the Nigerian governement. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They say Nigerian has fallen into corruption and the leadership is letting the youth down, she reports.

Egwu says SARS was disbanded but another unit was formed called SWAT and the people are angry.

People are angry because they feel that members of the old SARS will be integrated into SWAT. Patrick Egwu, Open Society fellow on Investigative Reporting - Wits University

He says more than 10 peaceful demonstrators were killed on Tuesday by soldiers, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation: