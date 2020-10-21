Judges Matter advocates for a female chief justice





The tenure of the current Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end in 2021 and so the big question is who will be chosen as the next Chief Justice.

Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe joined Mandy Weiner on The Midday Report where she advocated that maybe the next chief justice should be a female.

What we're saying is not that the next chief justice must be a female but we ask the question of whether is it not time we had a female chief justice. Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

If you look at the past we have never had a female chief justice. Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

Ndlebe says section 174 of the Constitution specifically requires the need for judiciary to reflect broadly on the racial and gender composition of South Africa.

The Constitution itself states that the judiciary must reflect the racial and gender conservation of South Africa. Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

Ndlebe says there is transformation in South Africa where women are being placed in high-profile positions but the president should consider a female as the next chief justice like many other countries.

