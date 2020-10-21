Fights and relationships: When we get defensive we can get stuck in that space





Relationship expert Paula Quinsee joined The Azania Mosaka Show to discuss conflicts in relations and what are the healthy and unhealthy ways couples deal with fights in their relationship.

She started the conversation by explaining that humans the first 7 years of our childhood is where our emotional foundation is formed and most of the time people learn how to deal with these emotions from their caregivers.

We learn from our primary caregivers which in most cases is our parents. How we deal or express our emotions, dealing with conflict, being vulnerable, trusting, opening up to others, and being affectionate. We all learn those from a very young age. Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert

Quinsee says there are two types of conflict management styles which include a minimizer, a person who avoids or does not like confrontation or conflict. Then there is a maximizer a person who is always defensive, reactive, or attacking to defend themselves from conflict.

She went on to explain a healthy way of dealing with conflict is having respect for one another and finding a common ground.

It’s about how do we find a middle ground where both of our needs can be met and we can move forward in this situation finding a solution that works for both of us. Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert

Quinsee says couples tend to fight about the same issue if their emotional needs are not met.

It's what lies underneath those issues are emotional needs that are not being met in some way, form, or shape. Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert

Often we are unaware of what’s lying underneath the issues because as human beings we tangible and we tend to focus on the object of our frustration or situation. Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert

When we are feeling hurt we lash out in ways to try and get a reaction from our partner but we do it in a way that can be hurtful and that’s when we get reactive and defensive with each other and we can get stuck in that space and not move forward. Paula Quinsee, Relationship Expert

Quinsee says having respect and being self-aware helps when one is in conflict with their significant other.

Listen to the full interview below...