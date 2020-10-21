Alarm raised as 70% of people wear a mask when the leave home - Survey
A survey conducted by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council revealed how regularly South Africans wear masks.
The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research director Dr Stephen Rule explained that the survey initially started in April and ended in September.
We started our survey shortly after the initial announcement of lockdown in April and our first findings were that 37% of people were admitted to wearing masks always when they left home but that went up by 50% at the end of April.Dr Stephen Rule, Research director - HSRC Developmental, Capable and Ethical State
Rule says the practice peaked and stabilised to over 70% in July, August, and September.
In July the number of people wearing masks peaked at 73% and recently the findings have say 70% of people wear a mask when they leave home and going out to the public.Dr Stephen Rule, Research director - HSRC Developmental, Capable and Ethical State
Rule says the interesting part of the findings is that more females wear masks than males.
Listen to the full interview...
