Joburg electricity costs spiral and 'the charges are very complex'

21 October 2020 5:52 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
City Power
Ferial Haffajee
Isaac Mangena
Electricity accounts
electricity bill

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee and City Power manager of pricing and tariff structureFrank Hinda tell us more.

Throughout the lockdown, and after new electricity tariffs were implemented by the Johannesburg city council in July, many people took to social media to post images of their metro bills which revealed astronomical tariffs, often adding up to more than residents’ mortgage costs, according to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee.

While City Power says it implemented the allowable 6.3% tariff increase granted by the electricity regulator, Nersa, the fine print is different.

For more on this we speak to Haffajee and City Power manager of pricing and tariff structure Frank Hinda.

If you look at the City Power costs, they are out of line with other big cities with which we compared. For example, Cape Town doesn't have the same kind of costs.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

When Eskom supplies electricity to the city, the city already adds a cost into our houses. I am not sure my City Power is adding on all these amounts. Over the years they have become more and more. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained them to me but the question is whether these are allowable charges.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

The charges are very complex and I don't think they should be so difficult to understand for ordinary people. We are charged in block tariffs.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

All the residential tariffs have increased by 6,22% for the year only. One has to look at a specific invoice to see if there is any discrepancy in the tariff.

Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and tariff structure - City Power

Listen below for more...


