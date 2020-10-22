Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder
Slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa's cousin, Siyabonga Miya on Wednesday told Bongani Bingwa that he believes that Longwe Twala was the person who shot and killed his cousin.
Miya said the police know who killed his cousin and they are not making arrests because they would have to arrest one of their own for defeating the ends of justice.
RELATED: Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa - Senzo's cousin
Well, Longwe Twala's father renowned music producer Chicco Twala says his son is innocent and this matter is one that hurts him.
Why would Senzo's childhood friend defend my son? Kelly Khumalo has a daughter with Senzo, why would she allow my son to kill the father of her child and keep quiet?Chicco Twala, Renowned music producer
He says if he believed that his son killed the late soccer star, he would have taken his son to jail himself.
If my son killed Senzo, I would have been in jail and killed him myself. I would send him to jail myself.Chicco Twala, Renowned music producer
Listen below to the full conversation:
Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa - Senzo's cousin
Siyabonga Miya claims the police know who killed his cousin, but are not making arrests as they would arrest one of their own.Read More
