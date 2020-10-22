To see how generous her blind date was, woman brought 23 family members to date





To see how generous her blind date was, a woman brought 23 family members to date

A woman wanted to see whether her blind date was a generous person, so she decided to bring 23 family members along to the date to see whether the guy will pay for everyone's meal.

Of Course, he didn't, he left and social media is loving it.

