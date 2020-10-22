[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set
buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set
Social media is talking after a buckabuddy account was opened to help an aspirant drummer Asisipho Dyantyi from the Eastern Cape get a new drum set.
The fund was created after Dyantyi made his own drum set using buckets.
Click here to go to the buckabuddy account if you are interested:
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
