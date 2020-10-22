[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral

buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set

Social media is talking after a buckabuddy account was opened to help an aspirant drummer Asisipho Dyantyi from the Eastern Cape get a new drum set.

The fund was created after Dyantyi made his own drum set using buckets.

Click here to go to the buckabuddy account if you are interested:

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: