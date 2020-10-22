[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Parking in CBD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 10:45
calls for donations after free state fire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- lawyers edition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Umunyana Rugege
Ulrich Roux
Today at 11:32
City’s R7,8 million Wallacedene upgrade project progressing, despite illegal occupation threats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
Western Cape Covid-19 infections up by 47 percent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 12:23
4th Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zenaida Machado - Researcher, Africa Division at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:27
What is happening in Nigeria? The world condemns police shooting anti-brutality protesters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anietie Ewang - Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:37
Are bars and pubs being monitored bars for observing compliance? Western Cape Liquor Board responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nwabisa Mpalala-Sobuza - Acting Head of Communications at Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 12:40
WHO suggests TB mortality could rise by a quarter due to COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Harry Hausler - Director at Tb/Hiv Care Association
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: New Google Feature Allows You to Hum or Sing the Song You're Trying to Find
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:16
Clicks financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder Renowned music producer says if he believed his son killed the late football star, he would have handed him over himself. 22 October 2020 7:18 AM
Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice. 21 October 2020 7:29 PM
Alarm raised as 70% of people wear a mask when the leave home - Survey Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research director Dr Stephen Rule says the research started in April. 21 October 2020 5:58 PM
View all Local
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS. 21 October 2020 7:04 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
To say whistle-blowing was traumatic is an understatement - Bianca Goodson Former executive at Trillian Management Consultants, Bianca Goodson reflects on how her life has been since she spoke out. 21 October 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present 21 October 2020 7:15 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
To see how generous her blind date was, woman brought 23 family members to date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set

22 October 2020 8:35 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral

buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set

Social media is talking after a buckabuddy account was opened to help an aspirant drummer Asisipho Dyantyi from the Eastern Cape get a new drum set.

The fund was created after Dyantyi made his own drum set using buckets.

Click here to go to the buckabuddy account if you are interested:

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


22 October 2020 8:35 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

