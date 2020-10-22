'I don’t like how Bushiri handles his church, I feel like it's a cult following'





A case gainst self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary is expected to resume in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday. The two were arrested on allegations of money laundering worth R102 million.

The Bushiris' supporters showed up outside the court on Wednesday, calling for justice to prevail.

Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on false prophets and their followers.

I don’t want to dispute whether he is a prophet or not, I just don’t like how he handles his church. I feel like it's more of a cult following because they seem to be praising him and his wife instead of praising God. Masungulo, Caller

A caller by the name of Mapula pleaded for the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) to go after all the self-proclaimed prophets who take advantage of people.

I really wish the CRL could look into this, it's not only prophet Bhushiri alone there are other ministries who do these things in the name of God, who tells people pay me this amount of money and I will pray for you. Honestly, they are making a fortune out of poor people’s ignorance. Mapula, Caller

