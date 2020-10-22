'I did not have the knack for learning, my grandma inspired me,' says Proverb





Musician, Idols SA host, and author Tebogo Thekisho, better known as ProVerb was born in Kimberly, Northern Cape, he has been in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years and has recently released a book titled “The Book Of ProVerb” which focuses on his life journey.

On ‘Hanging out with Clement he started the conversation by telling the story of being raised in a household where both of his parents were doctors and his grandmother, who started as a helper and ended up as a principal.

I honestly did not know about the domestic worker story until recently, my grandmother was very selective of what she shared with us. ProVerb, Musician, Idols SA host and author

My grandmother was a principal at a primary school, so she was very much an academic and was all about reading, homeworks and studying and even though I did not have the knack for learning, that was the environment grew up in. ProVerb, Musician, Idols SA host and author

Radio veteran DJ Fresh also joined the conversation recalling of the time when ProVerb was his technical producer at YFM and how he has developed as one of the most talented individuals in South Africa.

I honestly attribute my work ethic now because I learned a lot from The Big Dawg. ProVerb, Musician, Idols SA host and author

ProVerb commended his mother for making him discover his own identity in the entertainment industry, remembering a time she saw his music book and was displeased with the vulgar language he had in his lyrics.

She looked at it with disgust and made me know how she felt, that if this is what it was, then she wants no part of it. ProVerb, Musician, Idols SA host and author

I am really grateful for that day because had it not happened, I might have still been following what I thought was the way back then and I wouldn’t have established an identity of my own creatively. ProVerb, Musician, Idols SA host and author

When asked if he would be releasing any new music in the future, he answered by saying for now he is focusing on mentoring and giving others who came after him an opportunity in the industry.

I honestly feel like I have made my contribution which was 20 years and five albums, a mixtape and countless collaborations. Now I feel like the role that I play in the music industry is that of trying to impact others and give others an opportunity. ProVerb, Musician, Idols SA host and author

Listen to the full interview...