Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is in a serious condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court to deny him bail last week.
His lawyer, Daniel Witz, confirmed to Eyewitness News on Thursday morning that Agrizzi was resuscitated by hospital staff.
Agrizzi’s lawyers were expected in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday to try to secure bail for him. He is facing corruption charges alongside former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith, who was recently granted R30,000 bail.
Prosecutors successfully argued for Agrizzi’s bail denial and revealed that he had failed to declare millions in offshore investments and could flee the country.
Witz said on Tuesday he was admitted to an in intensive care unit as he continued to struggle with respiratory complications.
Witz will be representing the businessman in court to get his bail dismissal set aside, and he said Agrizzi deserved this.
“Mr Agrizzi’s bail application was dismissed. At this time last week, we were waiting for the high court to give us a date to argue the appeal and they have since provided us with a date on Monday, 26 October,” he said.
He said that should anything happen to his client, the government stood to lose crucial evidence related to state capture.
