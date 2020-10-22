Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities
The Hawks have arrested four former senior Gauteng Department of Health officials on fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.
The arrests relate to an IT tender valued at R1.2 billion in 2007.
According to the Hawks, the total cost of the project was meant to be R57 million for a period of three years instead the tender cost R1.4 billion.
RELATED: Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project
The four senior Gauteng Department of Health officials are appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the story.
Three of the four have already stated their cases and they are saying that they are not guilty. All four of them allegedly received kickbacks.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
