Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
EWN: Senekal split bail decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
Eskom's quarterly “state of system”
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
Today at 16:20
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Promises Promises: Youth Employee Scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative
Today at 16:50
Delays in DNA testing adversly impacts criminal cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lobo Das Neves, International law enforcement expert
Today at 17:20
PRASA gets new Board
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bongani Mankewu, Associate at Nelson Mandela University "Infrastructure Development and Engagement
Today at 18:12
Update on Eskom's turnaround progresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rhulani Mathebula - Acting group executive Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:16
Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Recovery plan may well stimulate economy but MTBPS must avoid ‘tax avalanche’
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron charges on with planned UK listing of Bytes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges Resident Nomonde Kwesa and Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya tell us more on this. 22 October 2020 2:25 PM
Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020. 22 October 2020 1:35 PM
'I did not have the knack for learning, my grandma inspired me,' says Proverb Musician, Idols SA host and author bares all about his upbringing, career as well as 'The book of Proverb' on #Hangingout with Cl... 22 October 2020 12:04 PM
View all Local
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court... 22 October 2020 11:07 AM
Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder Renowned music producer says if he believed his son killed the late football star, he would have handed him over himself. 22 October 2020 7:18 AM
View all Politics
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
To see how generous her blind date was, woman brought 23 family members to date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Politics

Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities

22 October 2020 12:44 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Hawks
Arrests
tender irregularities
high ranking officials

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The Hawks have arrested four former senior Gauteng Department of Health officials on fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

The arrests relate to an IT tender valued at R1.2 billion in 2007.

According to the Hawks, the total cost of the project was meant to be R57 million for a period of three years instead the tender cost R1.4 billion.

RELATED: Gov official and businessmen among those arrested over FS asbestos project

The four senior Gauteng Department of Health officials are appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the story.

Three of the four have already stated their cases and they are saying that they are not guilty. All four of them allegedly received kickbacks.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation:


22 October 2020 12:44 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Hawks
Arrests
tender irregularities
high ranking officials

201014 Agrizzi3

Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer

22 October 2020 11:07 AM

Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court to deny him bail last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senzo-3jpg

Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder

22 October 2020 7:18 AM

Renowned music producer says if he believed his son killed the late football star, he would have handed him over himself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo

21 October 2020 7:04 PM

Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality

21 October 2020 1:22 PM

More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-10-21-at-75732-ampng

To say whistle-blowing was traumatic is an understatement - Bianca Goodson

21 October 2020 7:58 AM

Former executive at Trillian Management Consultants, Bianca Goodson reflects on how her life has been since she spoke out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-10-21-at-62531-ampng

Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa - Senzo's cousin

21 October 2020 7:30 AM

Siyabonga Miya claims the police know who killed his cousin, but are not making arrests as they would arrest one of their own.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201014 Agrizzi1

Agrizzi in ICU, doctors spent whole night trying to stabilise him - lawyer

20 October 2020 1:12 PM

Lawyer Daniel Witz says his client's condition is serious and the courts were notified of this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

air-travel-flight-plane-airplane-aircraft-couple-family-holdiay-mask-covid-123rf

'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries'

20 October 2020 7:40 AM

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191213 Floyd Shivambu2

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

19 October 2020 7:03 PM

Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

