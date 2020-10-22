Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges
Residents in Pimville Zone 7, have had many challenges when it comes to a stable electricity supply. Paying residents have been affected by illegal connections, and poor infrastructure etc They managed to engage with Eskom to overcome some of these issues, and now take ownership against illegal connections in their area. Lelo is on the radio to explain the history, and how they moved to a solution.
Resident Nomonde Kwesa and Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya tell us more.
It was extremely difficult, in the middle of winter and we've got kids. They need to go to school, they need to do their work, we did not have WiFi. It was very difficult and very expensive.Nomonde Kwesa, Pimville Zone 7 resident
In our case, I think it was the syndicate and the fact that Eskom doesn't we maintain their boxes. In our street, we have our main big box. The last time Eskom saw it was in 1993. It needs maintenance. We knew it was a lockdown and nobody was willing to help us. Asa community we had to come together, take out money, and get people to fix our box because we didn't have a choice. While they were fixing the box somebody reported them and the police came and arrested them. We had to collect money and pay their bail.Nomonde Kwesa, Pimville Zone 7 resident
It wasn't everybody that was affected, about 114 houses. Per household we paid R610. The problem was the transmitter box. But some people were not comfortable as the guys were not from Eskom.Nomonde Kwesa, Pimville Zone 7 resident
Eventually, we had an informal committee. We decided to approach our councillor and had a petition .... The committee went to Megawatt Park (Eskom headquarters). They fixed the box and we are happy. We have built a palisade fence and will put barbed wire around it.Nomonde Kwesa, Pimville Zone 7 resident
It is wise for us to work together. Coming to the issue of the system being overloaded, a lot of customers don't come to Eskom to apply legally, they just illegally connect those dwellings within their households and as such it's creating a huge problem on the system where it gets overloaded.Reneiloe Semenya, Gauteng spokesperson - Eskom
We have started a pilot in Orlando where we're looking at how far can we go in terms of catering for the needs of the backyard dwellers. However, I'd like to put forward the fact that we don't want to burden other services, be it water or sewer, because the minute you put more meters it means we are in a way formalising all these backyard dwellers.Reneiloe Semenya, Gauteng spokesperson - Eskom
Listen below for the interview with Nomonde Kwesa, Pimville Zone 7 resident ...
Listen below for the interview with Reneiloe Semenya - Stakeholder Relations at Eskom
