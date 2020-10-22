Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Sport

Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA

22 October 2020 1:21 PM
by EWN Sport
Tags:
South African Football Association Safa
Multichoice
Showmax
refereeing

This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating and feeding the talent pipeline in a fully inclusive manner.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) have entered into a five-year partnership with MultiChoice for the development of referees of all genders from amateur level in SA.

Starting from October, Showmax will become the sole and exclusive global Safa official referees sponsor. The referees will also be known as “the Showmax Safa referees.”

“The partnership between MultiChoice and Safa is critical as it allows us to fulfil our development mandate, as well as improving the quality of football officiating at both domestic and international level,” says Safa President, Dr Danny Jordaan.

“This partnership will continue to make a contribution to deliver world-class officials on an inclusive basis. It will further accelerate delivery of both male and female match officials for CAF and Fifa competitions.”

This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating and feeding the talent pipeline in a fully inclusive manner.

Development, education and training of match officials is at the core of the partnership and will assist in ensuring that referees and match officials are kept abreast of the latest innovations and techniques available to best enforce the rules of the game.

“We are pleased to be involved in what we believe is a monumental win for South African football that will truly elevate match officiating across all levels, from grassroots to the DStv Premiership and beyond, ultimately enabling the best local talent to participate on a global stage,” added Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO.

The MultiChoice and Safa agreement includes a redesigned and rebranded referees’ kit and other branding elements through which the Showmax brand will be showcased at all Safa levels including:

  • DStv Premiership

  • National team matches

  • National First Division (NFD)

  • ABC Motsepe League

  • Sasol Women’s League

  • Regional Leagues

  • All football tournaments and matches played under the auspices of Safa.


This article first appeared on EWN : Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA


