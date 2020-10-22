CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season





JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa said that next month's incoming tour against England was one of four projected incoming tours for the Proteas men’s team in what was going to be one of the most congested and intensive seasons at both international and domestic level.

CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month.

The season starts with the first few rounds of the CSA’s 4-day domestic series from the beginning of November. The bulk of the Proteas will be able to take part before the start of the international season with England’s white ball tour of both One-Day Internationals and T20 International matches that runs from late November to early December.

“We sincerely thank our partners in government for their assistance and guidance in making the series against England possible from 27 November to 9 December 2020. As per South Africa’s high standards and international convention, all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed and bio-secure conditions will be met to ensure the safety of all players and staff,” said CSA acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender.

“It is an unfortunate reality that the new normal requires all our matches to take place behind closed doors for the foreseeable future,” commented Govender.

“The game of cricket and the important role of our men’s and women’s players will always be our core business, but we also understand and appreciate that our fans are one of our key stakeholders. We have therefore come up with innovative ways to make them feel valued and very much part of our cricket season, even if they can’t physically be at the games," she added.

