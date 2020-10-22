Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: The Bosasa Billions
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
James Brent-Styan - Author of The Bosasa Billions
Today at 22:05
Africa at A Glance: Congo is bleeding
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
King Fabrice Zombi Kavabioko - Congolese Traditional Chief
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season

22 October 2020 2:57 PM
by Michael Pedro
Proteas
Cricket South Africa
England cricket team

CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa said that next month's incoming tour against England was one of four projected incoming tours for the Proteas men’s team in what was going to be one of the most congested and intensive seasons at both international and domestic level.

CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month.

The season starts with the first few rounds of the CSA’s 4-day domestic series from the beginning of November. The bulk of the Proteas will be able to take part before the start of the international season with England’s white ball tour of both One-Day Internationals and T20 International matches that runs from late November to early December.

“We sincerely thank our partners in government for their assistance and guidance in making the series against England possible from 27 November to 9 December 2020. As per South Africa’s high standards and international convention, all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed and bio-secure conditions will be met to ensure the safety of all players and staff,” said CSA acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender.

“It is an unfortunate reality that the new normal requires all our matches to take place behind closed doors for the foreseeable future,” commented Govender.

“The game of cricket and the important role of our men’s and women’s players will always be our core business, but we also understand and appreciate that our fans are one of our key stakeholders. We have therefore come up with innovative ways to make them feel valued and very much part of our cricket season, even if they can’t physically be at the games," she added.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season


Proteas
Cricket South Africa
England cricket team

It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane

16 October 2020 1:58 PM

EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action.

Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry

13 October 2020 1:09 PM

Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job.

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time'

12 October 2020 2:07 PM

Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany

Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential

9 October 2020 5:41 PM

Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists.

CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job

8 October 2020 2:10 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana.

Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it

6 October 2020 6:36 PM

Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing with Spanish side Eibar.

CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

5 October 2020 5:05 PM

According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive.

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February

5 October 2020 2:14 PM

Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Another PSL team gets new boss

2 October 2020 2:29 PM

EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

