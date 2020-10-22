CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa said that next month's incoming tour against England was one of four projected incoming tours for the Proteas men’s team in what was going to be one of the most congested and intensive seasons at both international and domestic level.
CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month.
The season starts with the first few rounds of the CSA’s 4-day domestic series from the beginning of November. The bulk of the Proteas will be able to take part before the start of the international season with England’s white ball tour of both One-Day Internationals and T20 International matches that runs from late November to early December.
“We sincerely thank our partners in government for their assistance and guidance in making the series against England possible from 27 November to 9 December 2020. As per South Africa’s high standards and international convention, all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed and bio-secure conditions will be met to ensure the safety of all players and staff,” said CSA acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender.
“It is an unfortunate reality that the new normal requires all our matches to take place behind closed doors for the foreseeable future,” commented Govender.
“The game of cricket and the important role of our men’s and women’s players will always be our core business, but we also understand and appreciate that our fans are one of our key stakeholders. We have therefore come up with innovative ways to make them feel valued and very much part of our cricket season, even if they can’t physically be at the games," she added.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season
More from Sport
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane
EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action.Read More
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry
Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time'
Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in GermanyRead More
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential
Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists.Read More
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana.Read More
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it
Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing with Spanish side Eibar.Read More
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess
According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February
Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahead of the 2020/21 season.Read More
Another PSL team gets new boss
EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.Read More