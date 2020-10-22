Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police





Limpopo police have arrested 5 suspects in connection with the murder of two businesswomen shot execution-style in Polokwane.

The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo joined the Midday Report where he confirmed that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Gauteng this morning.

The fifth one who has been arrested is the husband of one of the deceased, he was apprehended in hospital. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Spokesperson - Police

We have opened two counts of murder, the four were arrested in different locations in Gauteng. they will also be facing additional charges of possession of the unlawful fire so the husband will also face the charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Spokesperson - Police

