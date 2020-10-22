Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
EWN: Senekal split bail decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
Eskom's quarterly “state of system”
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
Today at 16:20
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Promises Promises: Youth Employee Scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative
Today at 16:50
Delays in DNA testing adversly impacts criminal cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lobo Das Neves, International law enforcement expert
Today at 17:20
PRASA gets new Board
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bongani Mankewu, Associate at Nelson Mandela University "Infrastructure Development and Engagement
Today at 18:12
Update on Eskom's turnaround progresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rhulani Mathebula - Acting group executive Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:16
Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Recovery plan may well stimulate economy but MTBPS must avoid ‘tax avalanche’
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron charges on with planned UK listing of Bytes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges Resident Nomonde Kwesa and Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya tell us more on this. 22 October 2020 2:25 PM
Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020. 22 October 2020 1:35 PM
'I did not have the knack for learning, my grandma inspired me,' says Proverb Musician, Idols SA host and author bares all about his upbringing, career as well as 'The book of Proverb' on #Hangingout with Cl... 22 October 2020 12:04 PM
View all Local
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court... 22 October 2020 11:07 AM
Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder Renowned music producer says if he believed his son killed the late football star, he would have handed him over himself. 22 October 2020 7:18 AM
View all Politics
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
To see how generous her blind date was, woman brought 23 family members to date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police

22 October 2020 1:35 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Polokwane Murder

The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020.

Limpopo police have arrested 5 suspects in connection with the murder of two businesswomen shot execution-style in Polokwane.

The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo joined the Midday Report where he confirmed that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Gauteng this morning.

The fifth one who has been arrested is the husband of one of the deceased, he was apprehended in hospital.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Spokesperson - Police

We have opened two counts of murder, the four were arrested in different locations in Gauteng. they will also be facing additional charges of possession of the unlawful fire so the husband will also face the charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Spokesperson - Police

RELATED: Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities

Listen to the full interview below...


22 October 2020 1:35 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Polokwane Murder

More from Local

eskomdiepsloot_1554

Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges

22 October 2020 2:25 PM

Resident Nomonde Kwesa and Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya tell us more on this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proverb

'I did not have the knack for learning, my grandma inspired me,' says Proverb

22 October 2020 12:04 PM

Musician, Idols SA host and author bares all about his upbringing, career as well as 'The book of Proverb' on #Hangingout with Clement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201014 Agrizzi3

Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer

22 October 2020 11:07 AM

Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court to deny him bail last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201021 Bushiri ECG6

'I don’t like how Bushiri handles his church, I feel like it's a cult following'

22 October 2020 10:47 AM

Listeners weigh in on controversial religious leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife who were arrested for allegations of money laundering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senzo-3jpg

Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder

22 October 2020 7:18 AM

Renowned music producer says if he believed his son killed the late football star, he would have handed him over himself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tab1png

Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years

21 October 2020 7:29 PM

TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 surgical mask shocked surprised woman 123rf

Alarm raised as 70% of people wear a mask when the leave home - Survey

21 October 2020 5:58 PM

Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research director Dr Stephen Rule says the research started in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Joburg electricity costs spiral and 'the charges are very complex'

21 October 2020 5:52 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee and City Power manager of pricing and tariff structureFrank Hinda tell us more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invitation to fight emoji 123rf

Fights and relationships: When we get defensive we can get stuck in that space

21 October 2020 3:01 PM

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says there are two types of conflict management styles when in a fight with your partner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mogoeng Mogoeng

Judges Matter advocates for a female chief justice

21 October 2020 2:37 PM

Judges Matter's Zikhona Ndlebe says Constitution states that the judiciary must reflect the racial and gender conservation of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges

Local

'I don’t like how Bushiri handles his church, I feel like it's a cult following'

Local

Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom plans to extend Koeberg power station's lifespan by further 20 years

22 October 2020 3:49 PM

Mabuza: SIU probing nearly R5bn worth of contracts related to COVID-19 graft

22 October 2020 3:32 PM

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza answers questions in Parliament

22 October 2020 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA