



Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga say you should create multiples streams of income.

How do you do it?

Is it worth the effort?

Dollar millionaires have, on average, seven different income streams, according to Forbes magazine’s personal finance writer, Robert Farrington.

Common income streams may include your primary salary, a secondary salary, a partner’s salary, investment income, rental income, a “hobby business” or side hustle.

Aubrey Masango asked Mduduzi Luthuli (cofounder of Luthuli Capital) to elaborate.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to have many sources of income – not just your salary