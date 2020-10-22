How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
EWN: Senekal split bail decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
Eskom's quarterly “state of system”
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
Today at 16:20
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Promises Promises: Youth Employee Scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative
Today at 16:50
Delays in DNA testing adversly impacts criminal cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lobo Das Neves, International law enforcement expert
Today at 17:20
PRASA gets new Board
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bongani Mankewu, Associate at Nelson Mandela University "Infrastructure Development and Engagement
Today at 18:12
Update on Eskom's turnaround progresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rhulani Mathebula - Acting group executive Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:16
Clicks reports 13.7% increase in annual earnings and increase in dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Recovery plan may well stimulate economy but MTBPS must avoid ‘tax avalanche’
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron charges on with planned UK listing of Bytes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges Resident Nomonde Kwesa and Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya tell us more on this. 22 October 2020 2:25 PM
Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020. 22 October 2020 1:35 PM
'I did not have the knack for learning, my grandma inspired me,' says Proverb Musician, Idols SA host and author bares all about his upbringing, career as well as 'The book of Proverb' on #Hangingout with Cl... 22 October 2020 12:04 PM
View all Local
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court... 22 October 2020 11:07 AM
Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder Renowned music producer says if he believed his son killed the late football star, he would have handed him over himself. 22 October 2020 7:18 AM
View all Politics
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
To see how generous her blind date was, woman brought 23 family members to date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Forbes
Wages
Income
Personal finance
Aubrey Masango
income from investments
Buy to let
buy-to-let
salary
Mduduzi Luthuli
Luthuli Capital
side hustle
income streams
investment income
rental income
Robert Farrington

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga say you should create multiples streams of income.

  • How do you do it?

  • Is it worth the effort?

Related articles:

Dollar millionaires have, on average, seven different income streams, according to Forbes magazine’s personal finance writer, Robert Farrington.

Common income streams may include your primary salary, a secondary salary, a partner’s salary, investment income, rental income, a “hobby business” or side hustle.

Aubrey Masango asked Mduduzi Luthuli (cofounder of Luthuli Capital) to elaborate.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to have many sources of income – not just your salary


22 October 2020 2:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Forbes
Wages
Income
Personal finance
Aubrey Masango
income from investments
Buy to let
buy-to-let
salary
Mduduzi Luthuli
Luthuli Capital
side hustle
income streams
investment income
rental income
Robert Farrington

More from MyMoney Online

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

magda-wierzyckajpg

Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accuses IRR of bullying her

7 October 2020 12:27 PM

"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young man youth teenager teen boy credit card 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

15 September 2020 11:29 AM

"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear businessman storm ocean 123rf 123rfbusiness

Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds

14 September 2020 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges

Local

'I don’t like how Bushiri handles his church, I feel like it's a cult following'

Local

Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom plans to extend Koeberg power station's lifespan by further 20 years

22 October 2020 3:49 PM

Mabuza: SIU probing nearly R5bn worth of contracts related to COVID-19 graft

22 October 2020 3:32 PM

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza answers questions in Parliament

22 October 2020 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA