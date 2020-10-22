Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time: The Bosasa Billions
James Brent-Styan - Author of The Bosasa Billions
Africa at A Glance: Congo is bleeding
King Fabrice Zombi Kavabioko - Congolese Traditional Chief
Talkers/Open Line
Ripped-off customers: Good Samaritans offer 50% discount on wedding dresses

22 October 2020 4:37 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
marraige
wedding dress
#wedding

Naturally, Diamonds and Bride & Co give brides-to-be who were ripped off by Eurobride 50% off for their wedding dresses and rings.

Cleints were left infuriated when a Gauteng wedding dress supplier Eurobride did not fulfill their obligations, leaving more than 30 brides (and brides-to-be) without their dresses.

The women, who have since been communicating via WhatsApp, are jointly owed more than R500,000 by the company.

One of the Eurobride customers, Jessica Coetzee, joined The Azania Mosaka Show to share her story. She had paid the company R11,000 as a 50% deposit on her bridal gown but when she made contact in September about going in for a fitting - having postponed her wedding until April 2021 - she was fobbed off.

I got an email that there have closed down and I was like I should have trusted my gut and went to the store and just demanded the dress.

Jessica Coetzee, Eurobride customers

Coetzee says when she received an email from the store that there had closed down, she rushed to the store only to find a hand-written note posted on Eurobride's Bryanston store which read "Due to the current economic state in our country and the rest of the world Eurobride has not been able to recover financially to open our doors again".

When I received the email, I got into my car and went there and the security said you know there are not there. I was like I would like to see for myself please because I did not know who to trust and surely when I got there the store was closed.

Jessica Coetzee, Eurobride customers

RELATED: Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more

Listening to the bad experience that brides had experienced with the company Naturally Diamonds and Bride & Co owners called in the show to offer the ladies assistance, offering all the ladies 50% off the wedding dresses and wedding bands.

We have dresses to stock and we are happy to give every single person who lost their deposits, etc, with Eurobrides 50% discount on their wedding dresses. They will be ready in time because they are on our shelves and we have all the seamstresses to do all the alterations.

Harold Cesman, Owner - Bride and Co

They are welcome to come to us, we will give them 50% on all rings, wedding bands and anything they need. We will have it all done before the wedding.

Ian Furhman, Owner - Naturally Diamonds

Listen to the full conversation below...


