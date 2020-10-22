Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom
Eskom has not implemented rotational load shedding since 8 September, it was at pains to point out in its "state of the system" briefing on Thursday.
The struggling power utility says it remains committed to recovering operational performance and restoring the stability of the power system.
RELATED: Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
CEO Andre de Ruyter cited green financing as one of the possible avenues for solving its debt problem, that's if Eskom reduces its carbon footprint.
So, for how long can we be sure the lights will stay on consistently?
Bruce Whitfield asks Rhulani Mathebula (acting Group Executive for Generation) about the current state of the power grid.
The intensity of the demand itself is relatively what we projected early this year when we did our plan... We are well within our reserves... Our system adequacy for the past three weeks has been very good...Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom
We reported as well this morning that we ran actually for three weeks without dispatching our diesel generators.Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom
Looking to the future, why does South Africa have to wait until September 2021 for load shedding to "ease"?
Mathebula elaborates on the by now well-known state of Eskom's power plants, many of which are reaching the end of their life cycle.
It can only run up to 50 years and from there you have to do massive refurbishment if you want to extend its life.Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom
Most of our plants are currently ranging above 35 years and towards 50 years... they require a lot of maintenance.Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom
We have to strike a balance - we want to keep supporting the grid, ensuring we do not burn too much gas and on the other hand we want to take this plant for maintenance. This is what makes it take longer.Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom
If we had the money and the space in terms of capacity, we would do it sooner.Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom
For more detail on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg, click below:
