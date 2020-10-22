Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: The Bosasa Billions
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
James Brent-Styan - Author of The Bosasa Billions
Today at 22:05
Africa at A Glance: Congo is bleeding
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
King Fabrice Zombi Kavabioko - Congolese Traditional Chief
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020. 22 October 2020 4:51 PM
Ripped-off customers: Good Samaritans offer 50% discount on wedding dresses Naturally, Diamonds and Bride & Co give brides-to-be who were ripped off by Eurobride 50% off for their wedding dresses and rings.... 22 October 2020 4:37 PM
View all Local
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court... 22 October 2020 11:07 AM
Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder Renowned music producer says if he believed his son killed the late football star, he would have handed him over himself. 22 October 2020 7:18 AM
View all Politics
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice. 21 October 2020 7:29 PM
Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present 21 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
View all Sport
To see how generous her blind date was, woman brought 23 family members to date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco

22 October 2020 8:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Clicks
Clicks group
Dividend
Vikesh Ramsunder
pharmacies
COVID-19
headline earnings
TRESemme
annual earnings

Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

After weathering the recent storm over an offensive TRESemmé advert, the Clicks Group has reported solid results for the year ended 31 August.

Clicks grew its dividend and increased its operating profit by 10.4%, despite the national lockdown.

RELATED: Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology

Bruce Whitfield interviews Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

He asks if there was any noticeable change in shopping patterns following the disruptive protests spearheaded by the EFF, some of which turned violent.

Certainly the month of September was very disruptive... The month of October has returned to normal trading patterns... I've communicated with our customers extensively...

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

Whatever information is required from us [about the protests] we are providing to the relevant authorities...

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

Interesting, the EFF said themselves in a joint statement that they will be willing to help the SAPS as well.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

But does Ramsunder hold the EFF responsible for the disruption to business? Whitfield insists on a straight answer.

Of course the party orchestrated this... and to a large degree you can say the party is held responsible... There's what people think, and then there's the law. What we are interested in is following the law.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

Ramsunder discusses turnover during the hard lockdown, for Clicks and its United Pharmaceutical Distributors subsidiary, when some segments suffered but others benefited.

Pharmacy sales as a whole were lower, but UPD (United Pharmaceutical Distributors) benefited from the move in the market. It certainly benefited over the short term because there were more deliveries being done to patients etcetera.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

What's affecting all of us at the moment, particularly UPD and the Clicks chain, is a lack of a cold and flu season. Where we have benefited is in preventative health care where vitamins and supplements have grown significantly, over 20%.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

For more detail, listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


22 October 2020 8:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Clicks
Clicks group
Dividend
Vikesh Ramsunder
pharmacies
COVID-19
headline earnings
TRESemme
annual earnings

More from Business

happy-at-workjpg

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

22 October 2020 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jozi-skylinejpg

Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out

22 October 2020 2:17 PM

Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tab1png

Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years

21 October 2020 7:29 PM

TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:15 PM

The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo

21 October 2020 7:04 PM

Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1270x400-cellphonejpg

Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future

21 October 2020 3:10 PM

Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

50873798-sjpg

Cell C is rapidly bleeding subscribers - but it’s still alive, and it has a plan

21 October 2020 12:03 PM

There'll be no merger with Telkom. "You can’t put two inefficient businesses together," says Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ripped-off customers: Good Samaritans offer 50% discount on wedding dresses

Local

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

Business Local

Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump walks out of major CBS interview, complaining about questions

22 October 2020 8:37 PM

Gauteng ANC expects update from Makhura regarding appointment of new Heath MEC

22 October 2020 8:23 PM

France extends COVID curfew to cover 46 million people

22 October 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA