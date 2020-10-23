Citizens asked to be patient as Eskom repairs increase risk of loadshedding
Eskom has not implemented rotational load shedding since 8 September, it was at pains to point out in its "state of the system" briefing on Thursday.
The struggling power utility says it remains committed to recovering operational performance and restoring the stability of the power system.
RELATED: Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom
CEO Andre de Ruyter joins Bongani Bingwa to reflect on Thursday's briefing as well load shedding.
De Ruyter in the briefing said green financing is one of the possible avenues for solving its debt problem, that's if Eskom reduces its carbon footprint.
We are asking South Africans to be patient with us as while we go about implementing a few things. In repairing our old, unreliable power stations, we will unfortunately have to accept that there is an increased risk of load shedding.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
Even though, he says the utility will try and avoid load shedding, the risk of it will be here until September 2021.
Eskom can only do so much in fixing new builds, but it needs new capacity to come up to the grid therefore we are pleased to see procurement programme launched by Minister Mantashe to add another 11. 8 gigawatts to the grid.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter says Eskom has been working closely with SIU to bring those guilty of misappropriating funds from Eskom to book.
Green financing will present opportunity as we decarbonize our economy and transition into low carbon or energy sources.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'
Federal council chairperson Helen Zille reflects on the party federal congress virtual elections that happened over the weekend.Read More
It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader
Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.Read More
WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest
The party’s 2,000 delegates voted until 5pm on Saturday.Read More
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane
The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.Read More
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail
Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife
Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later.Read More
Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery
The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.Read More
Numsa welcomes Mboweni decision to give SAA wings with a further R10.5 billion
Gareth Newham of ISS says giving priority to fund an airline we don't need using money for services needed doesn't make sense.Read More
I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma
Zuma, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning, said people had what he called ‘a crazy infatuation’ with his former business associates.Read More