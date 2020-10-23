Citizens asked to be patient as Eskom repairs increase risk of loadshedding





Eskom has not implemented rotational load shedding since 8 September, it was at pains to point out in its "state of the system" briefing on Thursday.

The struggling power utility says it remains committed to recovering operational performance and restoring the stability of the power system.

CEO Andre de Ruyter joins Bongani Bingwa to reflect on Thursday's briefing as well load shedding.

De Ruyter in the briefing said green financing is one of the possible avenues for solving its debt problem, that's if Eskom reduces its carbon footprint.

We are asking South Africans to be patient with us as while we go about implementing a few things. In repairing our old, unreliable power stations, we will unfortunately have to accept that there is an increased risk of load shedding. Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Even though, he says the utility will try and avoid load shedding, the risk of it will be here until September 2021.

Eskom can only do so much in fixing new builds, but it needs new capacity to come up to the grid therefore we are pleased to see procurement programme launched by Minister Mantashe to add another 11. 8 gigawatts to the grid. Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

De Ruyter says Eskom has been working closely with SIU to bring those guilty of misappropriating funds from Eskom to book.

Green financing will present opportunity as we decarbonize our economy and transition into low carbon or energy sources. Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

