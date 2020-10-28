Streaming issues? Report here
Wondering how to walk the talk... virtually?

28 October 2020 11:34 AM
by Kopano Mohlala

Love the annual event, but not sure what the "virtual" format entails? This article is for those uninitiated in virtual events...
Virtual Walk the Talk

Words such a Online, Virtual and Distanced have become part of our everyday vocabulary - but those in deep lockdown have had little opportunity to experience what they mean in the context of live events.

So with 702 announcing their annual Walk the Talk will be held as a virtual event, it is important to explain what will be similar to past events and what elements will be different.

Covid-19 has changed how we do live events, at least for a very long time. Large gatherings of crowds partaking in activities together are no longer possible. To help you know what to expect, we've explained the format changes that most potential entrants have been enquiring about...

1. Walk where you want to... Because we need to be socially distanced and can't all be together, a virtual walk allows you to walk wherever you like... in the safety of your home, neighbourhood or a park. So, while walkers will be spread around Joburg (and potentially across the country), the vision is that we are walking with a common purpose in mind... that we all come away stronger, unified and determined, after having taken part in 702's Walk The Talk.

2. Can we still walk in groups? Please no. Traditionally 702's Walk the Talk has been a popular event for corporate team building and for families to do something outdoors together. Considering the responsibility on all of us to remain socially distanced, while you might cross paths with family members or colleagues on your chosen route, we recommend walking with those in your living bubble only.

3. I can walk anytime, anywhere... so why take part in 702's virtual Walk the Talk? While we can't walk together, we can still... walk on the same day and with a similar purpose. While the grouped starts are not possible along Judith Road (remember meeting other excited walkers, enjoying the music and soaking in the vibe?) you should come across other Walk the Talk participants wearing their race numbers. Be sure to greet and encourage them, because you are all part of the same socially distanced event!

Another important reason to enter - a portion of your R60 entry fee goes toward purchasing much needed masks for charities... a worthy cause ahead of the Festive Season!

3. What if I'm still a little unfit after Winter? Not a great excuse...! :) The event the has three distances you can choose from according to your fitness and ability: 3km, 5km and 10km. Even if you change your mind, you can login to your entry and change your selected distance at any stage. There is no extra fee to do this.

READ: Why it's good to take your pet on 702 Walk the Talk.

4. What about start times? Again, to ensure social distancing of all participants, you have 12 hours to complete your chosen distance. To count, you are invited to Walk the Talk anytime between 6am to 6pm on Sunday, 8 November 2020... (If you asked us, we'd also strongly advise you stay out of the heat around midday)

5. How do I keep as safe as possible? You've you already done that by signing up for an outdoor virtual event you've effectively reduced the chances of exposure to Covid-19 from a large group. The next step would be to wear your mask or buff and follow all the health and safety regulations in accordance with Government regulations.

6. What technology is involved? After entering... very little. This virtual event works on a trust system... so while some walkers like to record their walk with activity trackers, and submit the information after, others are also able to manually input the time it took to complete their walk. That way a certificate can be generated as a keepsake for every walker.

7. How do we share the fun while taking part in 702 Virtual Walk the Talk? We encourage the taking of photos and posting into Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #wtt2020 and #CoronaHope - we'll be collecting them and sharing them in a special gallery to show your participation on the day.

8. What is #CoronaHope all about? It’s been a hard and defining year for the world. We are taking to the streets as family, friends and colleagues to walk for a cause. This is a reflective walk - for all the South Africans who are no longer with us or have been affected by Covid-19... It is also about affirming a positive outlook on 2021. Come and walk with us and celebrate the resilience of our rainbow nation.

Click here to watch short videos from our presenters, explaining what they are walking for.

9. Do we get keepsakes? Walk the Talk lives beyond the actual event day thanks to the branded shirts and buffs seen on walkers and runners throughout the year. Without a sponsor we are unable to offer branded gifts this year, but be sure to purchase your awesome 702 Virtual Walk the Talk tee shirt or buff here. Merchandise will be available for collection or delivery 3 to 4 weeks after the event.

10. What if I have other questions? If you still have questions, please post them to the Walk The Talk Facebook event page and we'll be sure to answer within a day. Alternatively whatsapp to 083 299 1412 or phone 061 921 1005 for assistance.

Virtual Walk the Talk

Please remember to adhere to Government regulations on social distancing and mask wearing at all times.


28 October 2020 11:34 AM
by Kopano Mohlala

Your dog wants to Walk the Talk with you - and here's why you should oblige

27 October 2020 8:49 AM

Most know walking has benefits for humans, but this is why you should take your best friend along with you..

Walk your talk, for your cause!

23 October 2020 3:29 PM

We're jumping at the opportunity to reframe 2020, to learn from what Covid-19 has taught us, and to move on positively, together.

