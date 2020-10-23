Walk your talk, for your cause!





For the past 18 years we have gathered to Walk the Talk together and we are determined that the positive spirit of the event should continue.

The 2020 virtual edition of 702's Walk the Talk remains an opportunity to not only unite Joburgers - but an opportunity for anyone, literally anywhere, to walk and reflect on 2020 and the widespread effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

I’m walking for all those people whose mental stress was heightened during the lockdown, especially the higher levels of the lockdown. Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show Host: 702

702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa shared with his listeners that he will be walking for all those who suffered some sort of mental collapse during the lockdown, referring to those with co-morbidities and worried about their exposure opting to go through lockdown all alone, without the familiar faces of the people they love.

I want to walk for all those people because I want to send the message that you are not alone, you weren’t alone then and you’re not alone now. We are in this together Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show Host: 702

We have made it through the long, hard and cold winter. Now it’s Summer... and now is the time to rally and walk the talk together!

Let’s make this walk the talk special. Let’s walk with a message. And tell us why you are walking the talk: You could be a Covid survivor, walking to celebrate your health; or maybe that of a friend or family member; or walking to celebrate the life of someone affected or infected by the virus; or to celebrate something that you achieved or mastered during the long lockdown; or maybe to celebrate something that happened to you or that has become important to you.

Whatever is motivating you to participate in this special virtual edition of 702 Walk the Talk, we want to hear about it... Send us a whatsapp voicenote to 078 435 3295 or tweet tagging @Radio702 using #CoronaHope