Walk your talk, for your cause!

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
United Nations Day 2020:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nardos Bekele-Thomas, The head of the UN in South Africa
Today at 16:40
South Africans aren’t being protected from fake sanitisers: what needs to be done
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lise Korsten Professor Co-Director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Today at 16:50
US presidential debate: a much calmer affair – but who won?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 17:20
Prof Thuli Mandonsela Launches First Children's Book
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Today at 18:09
Performance of ZAR
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Varushka Singh - Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB
Today at 18:13
Transnet Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nonkululeko Dlamini - CFO at Transnet
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Zoom: Nungu Diamond Founder, Kealeboga Pule | kppule@nungu-diamonds.co.za
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
I've always been a hard worker, to my detriment. I must balance - Aisha Pandor Sweepsouth cofounder Aisha Pandor shares her experience with failure and the lessons gained out of that. 23 October 2020 3:49 PM
Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba Case of Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, has been postponed till next year February. 23 October 2020 2:39 PM
ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives us an update on the church leader and his wife bail hearing case. 23 October 2020 12:56 PM
View all Local
Citizens asked to be patient as Eskom repairs increase risk of loadshedding CEO Andre de Ruyter reflects on how the power utility is doing in restoring the power system. 23 October 2020 7:46 AM
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court... 22 October 2020 11:07 AM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
View all Sport
My father's passing dealt a blow to me but I soldiered on, says MALI Soul The producer, songwriter and singer says at the age of 16 he found himself working at a mortuary. 23 October 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Stranger paying for mother's £50 luggage charge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Opinion
Walk your talk, for your cause!

23 October 2020 3:29 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

We're jumping at the opportunity to reframe 2020, to learn from what Covid-19 has taught us, and to move on positively, together.

For the past 18 years we have gathered to Walk the Talk together and we are determined that the positive spirit of the event should continue.

The 2020 virtual edition of 702's Walk the Talk remains an opportunity to not only unite Joburgers - but an opportunity for anyone, literally anywhere, to walk and reflect on 2020 and the widespread effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

I’m walking for all those people whose mental stress was heightened during the lockdown, especially the higher levels of the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show Host: 702

702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa shared with his listeners that he will be walking for all those who suffered some sort of mental collapse during the lockdown, referring to those with co-morbidities and worried about their exposure opting to go through lockdown all alone, without the familiar faces of the people they love.

I want to walk for all those people because I want to send the message that you are not alone, you weren’t alone then and you’re not alone now. We are in this together

Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast Show Host: 702

We have made it through the long, hard and cold winter. Now it’s Summer... and now is the time to rally and walk the talk together!

Let’s make this walk the talk special. Let’s walk with a message. And tell us why you are walking the talk: You could be a Covid survivor, walking to celebrate your health; or maybe that of a friend or family member; or walking to celebrate the life of someone affected or infected by the virus; or to celebrate something that you achieved or mastered during the long lockdown; or maybe to celebrate something that happened to you or that has become important to you.

Virtual Walk the Talk

Whatever is motivating you to participate in this special virtual edition of 702 Walk the Talk, we want to hear about it... Send us a whatsapp voicenote to 078 435 3295 or tweet tagging @Radio702 using #CoronaHope


23 October 2020 3:29 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

