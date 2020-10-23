CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board





Cricket SA's soap opera is rolling on. News24 has reported that the CSA board is on the verge of being dissolved by the members council. TimesLIVE is saying that an independent director Dhevan Dharmalingam has resigned and the entire board is expected to follow his footsteps by stepping down soon.

We speak to Sbu Mjikeliso, the Sport24 deputy editor.

There is a lot we don't know but what we do know for now is that there are plans afoot to dissolve the entire board. We know for sure that the sports minister spoke to Cricket SA proposing an intervention unless they can give compelling reasons as to why government should not intervene. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24 deputy editor

What government intervention means is that there will be a threat of ICC suspending SA from international cricket. So, all the plans that are in place to have England in this country in November to play three ODIs and threeT20s hang on a thread if the sports minister is unsatisfied with the steps that Cricket SA are making to rectify themselves. And that seems to be the most drastic and necessary step he can take, which will gain the favour of the minister as well as stakeholders Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24 deputy editor

The members council has the authority to put together an interim structure. So, what this means is that Cricket SA is not necessarily going to be leaderless, the members council still govern everything to do with cricket. The're comprised of 14 affiliates to Cricket SA. Some of them serve on the board as non-independent directors, so they will have to remove themselves from those board positions and revert to the full members council. The members council, I am told, will then go to Sascoc. Remember Sascoc wanted to put together a task team for the intervention that they pulled out of because Cricket Sa wouldn't hand over the Funduzi Report without an NDA. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24 deputy editor

What will happen now, according to the information that we received, is that will sit down with Sascoc, will sit down with the sports minister and say we will put together an interim structure with your consultation to lead us all the way to the AGM. The AGM has to take place in early December otherwise they will be in contravention of their own MOI. That structure will then lead Cricket SA to the adoption of a new MOI. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24 deputy editor

