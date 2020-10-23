CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
United Nations Day 2020:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nardos Bekele-Thomas, The head of the UN in South Africa
Today at 16:40
South Africans aren’t being protected from fake sanitisers: what needs to be done
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lise Korsten Professor Co-Director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Today at 16:50
US presidential debate: a much calmer affair – but who won?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 17:20
Prof Thuli Mandonsela Launches First Children's Book
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Today at 18:09
Performance of ZAR
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Varushka Singh - Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB
Today at 18:13
Transnet Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nonkululeko Dlamini - CFO at Transnet
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Zoom: Nungu Diamond Founder, Kealeboga Pule | kppule@nungu-diamonds.co.za
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I've always been a hard worker, to my detriment. I must balance - Aisha Pandor Sweepsouth cofounder Aisha Pandor shares her experience with failure and the lessons gained out of that. 23 October 2020 3:49 PM
Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba Case of Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, has been postponed till next year February. 23 October 2020 2:39 PM
ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives us an update on the church leader and his wife bail hearing case. 23 October 2020 12:56 PM
View all Local
Citizens asked to be patient as Eskom repairs increase risk of loadshedding CEO Andre de Ruyter reflects on how the power utility is doing in restoring the power system. 23 October 2020 7:46 AM
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court... 22 October 2020 11:07 AM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
View all Sport
My father's passing dealt a blow to me but I soldiered on, says MALI Soul The producer, songwriter and singer says at the age of 16 he found himself working at a mortuary. 23 October 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Stranger paying for mother's £50 luggage charge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board

23 October 2020 2:52 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
CSA
Cricket SA
CSA Bonus Scandal

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread.

Cricket SA's soap opera is rolling on. News24 has reported that the CSA board is on the verge of being dissolved by the members council. TimesLIVE is saying that an independent director Dhevan Dharmalingam has resigned and the entire board is expected to follow his footsteps by stepping down soon.

We speak to Sbu Mjikeliso, the Sport24 deputy editor.

There is a lot we don't know but what we do know for now is that there are plans afoot to dissolve the entire board. We know for sure that the sports minister spoke to Cricket SA proposing an intervention unless they can give compelling reasons as to why government should not intervene.

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24 deputy editor

What government intervention means is that there will be a threat of ICC suspending SA from international cricket. So, all the plans that are in place to have England in this country in November to play three ODIs and threeT20s hang on a thread if the sports minister is unsatisfied with the steps that Cricket SA are making to rectify themselves. And that seems to be the most drastic and necessary step he can take, which will gain the favour of the minister as well as stakeholders

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24 deputy editor

The members council has the authority to put together an interim structure. So, what this means is that Cricket SA is not necessarily going to be leaderless, the members council still govern everything to do with cricket. The're comprised of 14 affiliates to Cricket SA. Some of them serve on the board as non-independent directors, so they will have to remove themselves from those board positions and revert to the full members council. The members council, I am told, will then go to Sascoc. Remember Sascoc wanted to put together a task team for the intervention that they pulled out of because Cricket Sa wouldn't hand over the Funduzi Report without an NDA.

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24 deputy editor

What will happen now, according to the information that we received, is that will sit down with Sascoc, will sit down with the sports minister and say we will put together an interim structure with your consultation to lead us all the way to the AGM. The AGM has to take place in early December otherwise they will be in contravention of their own MOI. That structure will then lead Cricket SA to the adoption of a new MOI.

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor - Sport24 deputy editor

Listen below for the full interview...


23 October 2020 2:52 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
CSA
Cricket SA
CSA Bonus Scandal

More from Sport

20200110proteasjpg

CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ehkveolx0aangnojpg

It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane

16 October 2020 1:58 PM

EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

csa-ceo Thabang Moroe jpg

Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry

13 October 2020 1:09 PM

Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lewis-hamiltonjpg

'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time'

12 October 2020 2:07 PM

Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

farouk-khanjpg

Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential

9 October 2020 5:41 PM

Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job

8 October 2020 2:10 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

noksjpg

Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it

6 October 2020 6:36 PM

Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing with Spanish side Eibar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

csa-ceo Thabang Moroe jpg

CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

5 October 2020 5:05 PM

According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mamelodi-sundownspng

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February

5 October 2020 2:14 PM

Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba

Local

ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing

Politics Local

Clement misses crucial cooking step but LesDaChef gives him a resounding nod

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 death rates: Which countries are worst hit?

23 October 2020 3:59 PM

WC Health Dept concerned about relaxed behaviour towards COVID-19

23 October 2020 3:43 PM

WATCH LIVE: Bail hearing for Shepherd and Mary Bushiri

23 October 2020 3:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA