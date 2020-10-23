My father's passing dealt a blow to me but I soldiered on, says MALI Soul





At pure face value, MALI Soul is simply a wonderful humble young man who honours his elders and loves his maker as much as he does create Afro-Soul music.

Born and raised in Ikwezi Township, Eastern Cape, the producer, songwriter and singer says he has been “hustling” His musical wares and talents since the age of nine. Besides the fact that Mali Soul has written and recorded with the likes of Theo (Mafikizolo), gospel great Rebecca Malope, Robbie Malinga and Siphokazi, he has kept himself grounded always focusing on his own music delivery.

Some of his earlier productions (produced by heavyweights Robbie Malinga, Mojalefa Thebe and Bheki Nqoko) had resulted in high rotation on both TV and radio Playlists as early as 2014.

Lyrically, Mali Soul’s lyrics cut to topical everyday South African reality.

I have been hustling for 16years. I have been behind the scenes for a long time with Theo (Mafikizolo) Sis Rebecca Malope, Robbie Malinga and The Jeziel Brothers. MALI Soul, Producer, songwriter and singer

I wrote all the songs on my album. There is a song that is so personal called 'Akasekho'. It is about my father. At the age of 16 I found myself working at a mortuary. I had to do that so my family and I could survive. The experience prepared me to handle challenges later on. MALI Soul, Producer, songwriter and singer

Listen here for the full interview...

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/l9VxwO50JYA Remember to subscribe and hit the bell to get notifications when we post new content.