I've always been a hard worker, to my detriment. I must balance - Aisha Pandor
Sweepsouth cofounder Dr Aisha Pandor was this week’s Upside of Failure guest, sharing why both she and her husband decided to quit their jobs and sell everything from their cars to their house to start their business.
I think it's calculated risks and that good entrepreneurs don’t make silly decisions. You assess risks and then do what needs to be done.Dr. Aisha Pandor, Co-Founder - Sweepsouth
Pandor said the first time she encountered failure was in University when she failed stats and had to repeat it during summer school.
It was a lesson in that when you used to being intelligent and sort of take things for granted and kind of get lazy and complacent you may fail. It was a kind of hiding to my ego.Dr Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth
I was traumatised by failure and worked hard during the summer.Dr Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth
Pandor says the biggest challenge she had learned was to ty and balance being a great leader by trying to manage the needs of her business and those of her employees.
I have always been a hard worker to my detriment, a constant struggle as an adult is to just have a good life balance.Dr Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth
Managing a business and being a good leader when doing it for the first time, especially when the needs of the team and business are rapidly changing over time, has been challenging.Dr Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth
Pandor defined failure as a way of learning from your mistakes and evolving from thereon.
I think is how you learn, if I think of all the learning I have done in my life especially in the last six-and-a-half years of running SweepSouth and trying to be a good woman, friend and daughter there has been definitely been a lot of failures involved.Dr Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth
Listen to the full interview...
