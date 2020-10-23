Streaming issues? Report here
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases

23 October 2020 5:03 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Judges
retired judges

Department of Public Service and Administration Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi says they have a had good response.

The government has decided to bring in retired judges to deal with the backlog of disciplinary cases in various departments across the country.

The reason behind this decision was based on the government paying up millions of rand to many national and provincial officials who are on suspensions.

Director-General of the Department of Public Service and Administration Yoliswa Makhasi joined the Afternoon drive where she explained that as the Department of Public Service and Administration picked up a challenge in relation to how precautionary suspensions are being managed and as part of dealing with things the minister of public services, decided to put in place a number of judges who can work on the disciplinary cases without a cost.

There is a number of interventions that the Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunuis putting in place one of those is that we have written to a number of retired judges who can provide their services at no cost.

Yoliswa Makhasi -Director-General - Department of Public Service and Administration

We have a good response from those judges and we are targeting to use the judges as chairperson in the disciplinary processes especially in cases involving senior managers in the public service.

Yoliswa Makhasi -Director-General - Department of Public Service and Administration

RELATED: [LISTEN] Senzo Mchunu explains plans to reduce public sector wage bill

Makhasi says the department of Public Service and Administration needs the expertise to chair these proceedings and decide on the fate of those implicated in disciplinary action.

Our approach to the judges has been that we need the expertise to chair these disciplinary processes because it is a very critical process, it is the chairperson of the disciplinary who has powers to decide on whether they continue to extend or make a conclusion in the disciplinary action.

Yoliswa Makhasi -Director-General - Department of Public Service and Administration

Makhasi says the disciplinary cases will most be held in a physically sitting but if the pandemic worsens they will hold the proceeding virtually.

Listen to the full interview...


