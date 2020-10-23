Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases
The government has decided to bring in retired judges to deal with the backlog of disciplinary cases in various departments across the country.
The reason behind this decision was based on the government paying up millions of rand to many national and provincial officials who are on suspensions.
Director-General of the Department of Public Service and Administration Yoliswa Makhasi joined the Afternoon drive where she explained that as the Department of Public Service and Administration picked up a challenge in relation to how precautionary suspensions are being managed and as part of dealing with things the minister of public services, decided to put in place a number of judges who can work on the disciplinary cases without a cost.
There is a number of interventions that the Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunuis putting in place one of those is that we have written to a number of retired judges who can provide their services at no cost.Yoliswa Makhasi -Director-General - Department of Public Service and Administration
We have a good response from those judges and we are targeting to use the judges as chairperson in the disciplinary processes especially in cases involving senior managers in the public service.Yoliswa Makhasi -Director-General - Department of Public Service and Administration
RELATED: [LISTEN] Senzo Mchunu explains plans to reduce public sector wage bill
Makhasi says the department of Public Service and Administration needs the expertise to chair these proceedings and decide on the fate of those implicated in disciplinary action.
Our approach to the judges has been that we need the expertise to chair these disciplinary processes because it is a very critical process, it is the chairperson of the disciplinary who has powers to decide on whether they continue to extend or make a conclusion in the disciplinary action.Yoliswa Makhasi -Director-General - Department of Public Service and Administration
Makhasi says the disciplinary cases will most be held in a physically sitting but if the pandemic worsens they will hold the proceeding virtually.
Listen to the full interview...
More from Local
I've always been a hard worker, to my detriment. I must balance - Aisha Pandor
Sweepsouth cofounder Aisha Pandor shares her experience with failure and the lessons gained out of that.Read More
Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba
Case of Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, has been postponed till next year February.Read More
ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives us an update on the church leader and his wife bail hearing case.Read More
Clement misses crucial cooking step but LesDaChef gives him a resounding nod
Celebrity chef Lesego Semenya is impressed with Clement's steak and his presentation in the kitchen despite a step being missed.Read More
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.Read More
Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police
The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020.Read More
Ripped-off customers: Good Samaritans offer 50% discount on wedding dresses
Naturally, Diamonds and Bride & Co give brides-to-be who were ripped off by Eurobride 50% off for their wedding dresses and rings.Read More
Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges
Resident Nomonde Kwesa and Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya tell us more on this.Read More
'I did not have the knack for learning, my grandma inspired me,' says Proverb
Musician, Idols SA host and author bares all about his upbringing, career as well as 'The book of Proverb' on #Hangingout with Clement.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer
Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court to deny him bail last week.Read More