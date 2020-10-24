Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases Department of Public Service and Administration Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi says they have a had good response. 23 October 2020 5:03 PM
I've always been a hard worker, to my detriment. I must balance - Aisha Pandor Sweepsouth cofounder Aisha Pandor shares her experience with failure and the lessons gained out of that. 23 October 2020 3:49 PM
Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba Case of Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, has been postponed till next year February. 23 October 2020 2:39 PM
View all Local
ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives us an update on the church leader and his wife bail hearing case. 23 October 2020 12:56 PM
Citizens asked to be patient as Eskom repairs increase risk of loadshedding CEO Andre de Ruyter reflects on how the power utility is doing in restoring the power system. 23 October 2020 7:46 AM
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating a... 22 October 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
My father's passing dealt a blow to me but I soldiered on, says MALI Soul The producer, songwriter and singer says at the age of 16 he found himself working at a mortuary. 23 October 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Stranger paying for mother's £50 luggage charge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 October 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA

24 October 2020 8:13 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi
miss sa 2020
Shudufhadzo Musida
Thato Moselle
Natasha Joubert

The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million.

Shudufhadzo Musida is the winner of the 2020 Miss SA pageant. The 24-year-old from Limpopo also wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million.

First and second runners-up Thato Moselle and Natasha Joubert, will walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.


24 October 2020 8:13 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi
miss sa 2020
Shudufhadzo Musida
Thato Moselle
Natasha Joubert

More from Lifestyle

happy-at-workjpg

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1270x400-cellphonejpg

Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future

21 October 2020 3:10 PM

Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-and-burgerjpg

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair

FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand

8 October 2020 6:25 PM

'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dyslexia

You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert

6 October 2020 4:01 PM

Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young family budget worried about money pregnant medical costs expeses 123rf

No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible

6 October 2020 10:47 AM

"If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA

Lifestyle

Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases

Local

Norma Mngoma warned against contacting witnesses in case against Malusi Gigaba

Local

EWN Highlights

Motorist arrested for clocking 187km in Centurion

24 October 2020 6:46 PM

69 people died since start of Nigerian protests, President Buhari confirms

24 October 2020 6:13 PM

2 men killed in aircraft accident in KZN

24 October 2020 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA