Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA
Shudufhadzo Musida is the winner of the 2020 Miss SA pageant. The 24-year-old from Limpopo also wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million.
First and second runners-up Thato Moselle and Natasha Joubert, will walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.
October 24, 2020
