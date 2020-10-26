With ongoing changes at Transnet, pushback is expected - Group CEO
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at Transnet's annual results presentation last Friday said it was a relief to talk about a state-owned enterprise that did not need bailouts or guarantees.
The public enterprise last year recorded an increase of 1.3% in revenue over the past financial year to R75.1 billion.
RELATED: Transnet paid millions for jobs it could have done, acting CEO tells commission
However, the entity is still working to address issues caused by state capture.
The woman at the helm helping Transnet address these issues is group CEO Portia Derby, who joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the state entity.
Because of state capture, we are actually compelled to go into the operations of the company and understand what the composition of it is.Portia Derby, Group CEO - Transnet
She adds that the company will also be reviewing its procurement processes and a fit for purpose assessment of all its employees including training it the company needs to.
A large amount of Transnet money is going into the maintenance of infrastructure and its equipment.Portia Derby, Group CEO - Transnet
With all the changes, pushback is anticipated and we are dealing with that.Portia Derby, Group CEO - Transnet
Listen below to the full conversation:
