



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party

Kind stranger gets barefoot child's feet washed and buys him new shoes

A story of a kind stranger who saw a little boy walking barefoot, decided to buy him new shoes, has us all feeling warm inside as before the little boy got the shoes, the store attended washed his fee too.

Click here to read the whole story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: