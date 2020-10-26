



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party

Guy leaving note a driver who parked crappy has social media talking

Social media is talking after a guy frustrated by another driver's crappy parking, left a very long detailed note.

Click here to read the full note:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: