Miss SA is powerful platform, has changed lives of many including mine - Shudu
Shudufhadzo Musida is the winner of the 2020 Miss SA pageant.
The 24-year-old from Limpopo also wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.
First and second runners-up Thato Moselle and Natasha Joubert, will walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.
Musida joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss what it is like to be the fairest of them all.
Every day I wake up reminding myself that ok, this is my reality now. I am so blessed and I am so happy.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss SA 2020
She says she was calm throughout the night because she understood that things would work out as they should.
Miss SA is a powerful platform that has changed the lives of many women including myself.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss SA 2020
Listen below to the full conversation:
