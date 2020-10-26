Streaming issues? Report here
Miss SA is powerful platform, has changed lives of many including mine - Shudu

26 October 2020 9:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Shudufhadzo Musida
misssa2020

Shudufhadzo Musida reflects on her winning MissSA pageant and how her life has changed.

Shudufhadzo Musida is the winner of the 2020 Miss SA pageant.

The 24-year-old from Limpopo also wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.

RELATED: Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA

First and second runners-up Thato Moselle and Natasha Joubert, will walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.

Musida joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss what it is like to be the fairest of them all.

Every day I wake up reminding myself that ok, this is my reality now. I am so blessed and I am so happy.

Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss SA 2020

She says she was calm throughout the night because she understood that things would work out as they should.

Miss SA is a powerful platform that has changed the lives of many women including myself.

Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss SA 2020

Listen below to the full conversation:


26 October 2020 9:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Shudufhadzo Musida
misssa2020

