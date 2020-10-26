Nightclubs not allowed to operate under Level 1, let alone the curfew - Cele





Police Minister Bheki Cele and law enforcement officials raided bars, shebeens and nightclubs for contravening the Disaster Management Act on the early morning of 25 October 2020.

One of the nightclubs that were shut down by police was Blackdoor Lounge in Sandton.

Cele joined The Clement Manyathela Show where he explained that the law enforcement started in the Vaal where they visited four to five bars that broke the Disaster Management Act and one of the places had a young lady who was underage selling alcohol.

That is how dangerous this alcohol thing can be, that we cannot even take care of our own children when it comes to this business. Bheki Cele, Police Minister

Cele explained that nightclubs are not supposed to be operating under lockdown level 1 and that shebeens, taverns, and restaurants are the ones that are supposed to operate, and even then, they are supposed to stick to a curfew.

The nightclubs under Level 1 regulations are not allowed to operate at all, let alone the curfew. The curfew is for those who can operate like restaurants and taverns. Bheki Cele, Police Minister

Cele says there are law enforcement are doing their best in arresting and holding those who are breaking the rules accountable and that there should be consequential management for those police officers who are corrupt.

We need to work to enforce and say to the police station do your work and we will continue with the big bust operations. Bheki Cele, Police Minister

Cele stressed that South African citizens should not be looking at law enforcement to hold them accountable when breaking COVID-19 regulations but should rather act responsibly in order to stop the country in going to the second wave.

Why do South Africans feel that they are not supposed to be responsible adults, why does everything have to be about law enforcement? Bheki Cele, Police Minister

We can’t have South African like a prison, we believe we have people who are adults and let's call on all people to act responsibly. Bheki Cele, Police Minister

South African National Aids Council CEO Dr Sandile Buthelezi joined the conversation, expressing concerns on the rise of infections and that they will be meeting with the World Health Organisation today to analyse the increase and see what needs to be done next.

We are concerned because the areas we are starting to pick up the increase in infections, are associated with gatherings and more importantly indoor gatherings where there is less control, less social distancing, and the wearing of masks. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, CEO - South African National Aids Council

We have now shifted the responsibility to the citizens of South Africa to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical interventions, we have given the responsibility to them but if they are not sticking to those issues and we get an increase in infections we will go to the national command council to make the right decisions. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, CEO - South African National Aids Council

Meanwhile, Cele will today at 13h00 brief the media on the latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

