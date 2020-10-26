CSA board quits ... well, not yet as three directors retract their resignations
On Sunday it had been reported that a total of six Cricket South Africa (CSA) board members had resigned, including acting president Beresford Williams.
Cricket Writer Telford Vice explained on the Midday Report that three of the directors who were reported to have resigned have retracted their resignations.
Three of the directors who have apparently resigned will stay on the board until the interim structure that Sascoc wants to implement with the support of the minister, to run cricket. They want them around until the end of the cricket process.Telford Vice, Cricket Writer
Vice says the three who retracted their resignations are Eastern Province’s Donovan May‚ Limpopo Cricket’s John Mogodi and Free State’s Zola Thamae. He added that Rihan Richards has been appointed acting president of the Members’ Council and chairperson of the board.
CSA has named Rihan Richards as president of the member's council today. He has been installed as chairman of the board (a position) which did not exist.Telford Vice, Cricket Writer
Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa had given CSA a deadline to formulate a new interim governance structure by Tuesday end of business hours if they wanted to avoid government intervention.
I think what the minister will do is to institute this interim structure.Telford Vice, Cricket Writer
Listen to the full interview below...
