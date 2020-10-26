Five suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa murder case





News24 reporter Sipho Masondo said earlier on The Midday Report that warrants have been issued against five men in connection with the murder case of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the arrests and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said they have a concrete case this time and it's backed up by evidence.

What I have heard from a source is that warrants have been issued against five men. Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

What we do know is that investigators were raising concerns that there is no movement. The investigators were worried about why the NPA was not making an announcement Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

The nation is rightfully agreed. Someone from the family said they knew who killed Meyiwa and the family is aggrieved. Let's give them the benefit of the doubt. Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

