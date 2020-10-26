EFF recommends 60% of farm, retail, hospitality employees be South Africans





Following a Central Command Team meeting, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are holding a press briefing to address a number of issues on Monday.

In the presser, party leader Julius Malema also addressed the upcoming 2021 local government elections.

Decisive action must be taken against all companies that have done wrong, and companies that complied to the process and price regulations must be paid for the services they have provided, he said. He called upon all employers "inclusive of farms, retail stores, restaurants, hotels, the hospitality businesses and the entire private sector to ensure that a minimum of 60% of their employees are South Africans".

To give an overview of some of the issues that the red berets are discussing, Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more.

There is quite an array of issues that he is addressing. He says that the party's central command team met and it is looking at a view which says national and local elections must be combined and happen at the same time. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

CIC Julius Malema's Address at the EFF Press Conference https://t.co/E6R6EL9CwU — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 26, 2020

Former party deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi has been appointed to head the party's labour desk, she says.

