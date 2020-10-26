Youngster launches digital magazine during lockdown to help creatives





Launching a business can be complicated in the best of circumstances, and it's an especially complex process to tackle during COVID-19, but feasible. This was certainly the case for 21-year-old Mbuso Mbulelo Bam who used his lockdown to be productive and help his fellow creatives. Mr Mbuso, started Bam Innovations and is the founder of an online magazine ‘Creative Nation‘ which aims to educate the youth on the creative process and how to apply it when working. He joins us on the line.

Just being in lockdown showed that tomorrow is not promised, let me just do it right now. Mbuso Mbulelo Bam, Founder of Creative Nation digital magazine

I want it to be a reliable source for knowledge for everyone to come there and be inspired, motivated, and educated. Mbuso Mbulelo Bam, Founder of Creative Nation digital magazine

This project has always been in my head, a platform for all creatives to be able to showcase their work. Mbuso Mbulelo Bam, Founder of Creative Nation digital magazine

