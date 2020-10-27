Your dog wants to Walk the Talk with you - and here's why you should oblige





A 30-minute walk about 3 times a week can help to reduce blood pressure and increase energy levels. This is beneficial for humans - as well as pets.

The Virtual 702 Walk the Talk taking place on Sunday, 8 November 2020 offers the ideal opportunity for you to bring your pet along for the walk. And, depending on the fitness and physiology of the dog, you can choose which of the optional distances might suit your dog best - the 3km or the 5km walk. (The third optional distance, the 10km walk, is not a distance recommended for pets)

702's Walk the Talk is always more fun when you are fit. So while you are in training, here's how your walks can also benefit your dog:

1. Helps with weight control

It’s a no-brainer – exercise is good for all of us. Walking daily or even three times a week will help with weight-loss. While you can regulate your four-legged friend's diet, you should also provide regular exercise as well.

2. Keeps them socialised

If your dog is constantly barking and whining, it could be a sign that your pet wants some attention from you. Go on an adventure with your dog around the block of your street or even to the nearest park. This will strengthen your bond with each other.

3. Builds trust

If you have a fearful dog, taking regular walks could help your pet to build confidence and trust. On your walks together, you are bound to meet other pets and their owners, your pet can learn to be comfortable around other humans and dogs... even at a social distance :)

Start with easy walks for your dog and build up to longer walks as you notice your doggy, and yourself, getting fitter.

Put on your mask and get out of the house early. Remember to take some water with you, keep your doggie on a leash and pack a few potty bags for those impulsive toilet breaks.