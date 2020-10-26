People forget Mr Agrizzi has given assistance to state capture inquiry - Lawyer





Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyers today argued that doctors were finding it difficult to treat their client because he is being chained to a bed, even though he is unconscious, and that there were too many armed guards in his ward.

Agrizzi was denied bail at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 14 October after it was discovered the Investigating Directorate revealed that he had failed to disclose that he moved millions of rands to offshore accounts and that he had assets in Italy.

Agrizzi's lawyer Daniel Witz explained that the assets were disclosed to the South African Revenue Service as well as the South African Reserve Bank, and was approved.

I know the state keeps going on and saying that it wasn’t disclosed to the court but it was disclosed and over and above that once the state raised it, Mr Agrizzi under oath gave them further two affidavits to say: 'Yes I do have these assets.' Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer

Witz argued that his client is not a flight risk and has been helpful to the state by testifying at the State Capture.

The amount of trouble he is in is an allegation from the state, as you would have heard in court we believe that they don’t have a strong case and over and above that what a lot of people are forgetting or choose to ignore is that Mr Agrizzi has given his assistance to the state capture inquiry originally for almost two years. Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer

So if this man who the state says is this mastermind trying to plan an escape, wouldn’t he have done it already in the same breath that the state says he is planning to do it? Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer

Agrizzi is facing fraud and corruption charges.

