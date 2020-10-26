Streaming issues? Report here
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Future
Iraj Abedian
book review
business book
business book review
books
Futurist
business books
Pan-African Investments and Research Services
book reviews
business book reviews
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
FutureNEXT
FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of trending or recently published business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Service.

Abedian is the co-author of FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty.

Business books recently reviewed on The Money Show:

Description on Takealot:

The future has arrived early.

And it is challenging each of us to ask, and answer, the defining questions of our time:

  • How will our post-pandemic society move forward?

  • Will we ever return to the world we once knew?

  • Are we witnessing the development of a new socio-economic system?

Shaped by the dynamic thinking of futures-strategist John Sanei and profound economic principles of Dr Iraj Abedian, FutureNext equips readers with the mindset and tools needed to forge a new way forward – a way of confidence and peace of mind.

The book explores our evolving responsibilities as consumers, employees, employers, entrepreneurs and executives tasked with re-imagining our world.

In so doing, it provides a path to create prosperous societies that are more harmonious, systematically fair and sustainable than anything we’ve known before.

Whenever there is disruption and technological advancement, society will change…

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Service

We’ve created a false dichotomy between saving lives and saving livelihoods… That’s going to have consequences for years to come!

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Service

I’m excited! … a massive light on the problems we’ve been talking about for years. Now, there’s no way to escape… Some want to take us back to the so-called ‘normal’, which was highly abnormal!

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Service

The last global crisis we had was the Second World War… it forced humanity to create the United Nations… Although we are selfish, the crisis forced us… to re-imagine [the future] …

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Service

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian


