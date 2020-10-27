Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated and mastermind must be arrested - Gerrie Nel
The police have arrested five suspects for the murder of the late Senzo Meyiwa six years after the murder in Vosloorus.
AfriForum's private prosecution unit advocate Gerrie Nel says that the police report showed that Meyiwa was deliberately killed in a hit.
RELATED: Five suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa murder case
In a press conference on Monday, Nel added that Meyiwa didn't die in a robbery that went wrong, he was assassinated and now the aim is to bring the mastermind behind the murder to justice.
He joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the matter.
We have to compliment the police, this is a huge step in the investigation and there is a fairly strong case against these five people. The person that pulled the trigger will appear in court on Tuesday.Advocate Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution unit - AfriForum
This was a contract killing, an assassination and it wasn't a bungled robbery and what that means is that, there is a mastermind and that person should be brought to book.Advocate Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution unit - AfriForum
He believes that having seen the evidence, there will be more arrests soon.
When the suspects appear in court, lots of people will understand that this was a contract killing and I wish more people will put pressure on the police to address the mastermind.Advocate Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution unit - AfriForum
Listen below to the full conversation:
