Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated and mastermind must be arrested - Gerrie Nel

AfriForum's private prosecution unit advocate Gerrie Nel says that the police report showed that Meyiwa was deliberately killed in a hit.

In a press conference on Monday, Nel added that Meyiwa didn't die in a robbery that went wrong, he was assassinated and now the aim is to bring the mastermind behind the murder to justice.

We have to compliment the police, this is a huge step in the investigation and there is a fairly strong case against these five people. The person that pulled the trigger will appear in court on Tuesday. Advocate Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution unit - AfriForum

This was a contract killing, an assassination and it wasn't a bungled robbery and what that means is that, there is a mastermind and that person should be brought to book. Advocate Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution unit - AfriForum

He believes that having seen the evidence, there will be more arrests soon.

When the suspects appear in court, lots of people will understand that this was a contract killing and I wish more people will put pressure on the police to address the mastermind. Advocate Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution unit - AfriForum

