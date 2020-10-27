[WATCH] Dad dancing in parking lot outside son's hospital window, goes viral
Dad dancing in parking lot outside son's hospital window, goes viral
Social media is talking after a father whose son is battling acute lymphocytic leukaemia, and because of the pandemic, there are restrictions on visitations, so he dances outside the window for his son.
Watch the video below:
