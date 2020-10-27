[WATCH] Dad dancing in parking lot outside son's hospital window, goes viral

Today at 15:10 EWN: Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects in court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority

Today at 15:16 EWN: Denel in the spotlight at the State Capture Commission Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 15:20 Zane Killian a sixth suspect in the William Booth failed hit Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 15:40 Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows scoops the coveted Global Eye Award Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chris Fallows, Photographer

Today at 15:50 Road accidents the biggest killers of children in SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Simon Zwane spokesperson of the Road Traffic Management System

Peggy Mars - founder at Wheel Well

Today at 16:10 Warrant of arrest out for Bongani Bongo Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, Hawks spokesperson

Today at 16:20 DA regains control of the Tshwane metro Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mike Moriarty,Gauteng DA leader

Today at 16:50 Liquor traders plead with Ramaphosa to allow alcohol sales on weekends Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

Today at 17:20 Cleaning up the Jukskei Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Hannelie Coetzee, visual artist

Today at 18:11 Airlink refines in new destiny in the aviation industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work

