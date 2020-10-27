[WATCH] Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule





Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule

After a store removed clothes from the essential list of items that can be bought, a dad in protest, went shopping in his underwear.

