[WATCH] Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Kind stranger gets barefoot child's feet washed and buys him new shoes
Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule
After a store removed clothes from the essential list of items that can be bought, a dad in protest, went shopping in his underwear.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Australian school teaching young girls how to change a tyre, has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Miss SA is powerful platform, has changed lives of many including mine - Shudu
Shudufhadzo Musida reflects on her winning MissSA pageant and how her life has changed.Read More
Kind stranger gets barefoot child's feet washed and buys him new shoes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Guy leaving note a driver who parked crappy, has social media talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My father's passing dealt a blow to me but I soldiered on, says MALI Soul
The producer, songwriter and singer says at the age of 16 he found himself working at a mortuary.Read More
[WATCH] Inflatable doll babies go head-to-head at gender reveal party
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Stranger paying for mother's £50 luggage charge goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
To see how generous her blind date was, woman brought 23 family members to date
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More